|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.130
|0.0000
|REV
|201.140M
|203.333M
|2.193M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arhaus’s space includes: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), RH (NYSE:RH), Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).
The latest price target for Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) was reported by Barclays on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting ARHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174.81% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) is $6.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arhaus.
Arhaus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arhaus.
Arhaus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.