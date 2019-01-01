QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of home furnishings. The company offers direct-to-consumer approach to furniture and decor, through which it sell artisan-quality products.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.130 0.0000
REV201.140M203.333M2.193M

Arhaus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arhaus (ARHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arhaus's (ARHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arhaus (ARHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) was reported by Barclays on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting ARHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174.81% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arhaus (ARHS)?

A

The stock price for Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) is $6.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arhaus (ARHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arhaus.

Q

When is Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) reporting earnings?

A

Arhaus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Arhaus (ARHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arhaus.

Q

What sector and industry does Arhaus (ARHS) operate in?

A

Arhaus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.