Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-end fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in various sectors, including financials, information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, materials, real estate, utilities, and telecommunication services.

Liberty All Star Equity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty All Star Equity (USA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Liberty All Star Equity's (USA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty All Star Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty All Star Equity (USA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty All Star Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty All Star Equity (USA)?

A

The stock price for Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) is $7.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty All Star Equity (USA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty All Star Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty All Star Equity (USA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty All Star Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty All Star Equity (USA) operate in?

A

Liberty All Star Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.