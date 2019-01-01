QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
73.1 - 76.93
Vol / Avg.
3.8M/2.6M
Div / Yield
0.96/1.29%
52 Wk
62.56 - 92.84
Mkt Cap
32.5B
Payout Ratio
31.83
Open
73.33
P/E
25.84
EPS
0.66
Shares
425M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 10:16AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Otis is the largest global elevator and escalator supplier by revenue with around one quarter of share excluding Japan. In 1854 Otis' founder and namesake, Elisha Graves Otis, invented a safety mechanism that prevented elevators from falling if the hoisting cable failed.The company's product and service lifecycle begins with installations of elevator units in new buildings, later selling maintenance services on the units, and eventually replacement of the units after the average 15-20 year useful life of an elevator. As the largest global OEM, over decades Otis has built a base of 2 million elevators under service. Its business model is much the same as that of its competitors Kone, Schindler, and Thyssenkrupp.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.720 0.0400
REV3.580B3.569B-11.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Otis Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otis Worldwide (OTIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otis Worldwide's (OTIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Otis Worldwide (OTIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting OTIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.18% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Otis Worldwide (OTIS)?

A

The stock price for Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) is $76.55 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Otis Worldwide (OTIS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) reporting earnings?

A

Otis Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Otis Worldwide (OTIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otis Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Otis Worldwide (OTIS) operate in?

A

Otis Worldwide is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.