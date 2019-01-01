Alerus Financial Corp is a financial holding company registered in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It provides various banking services such as checking, debit cards, savings, current deposits, loans and advances, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, payment solutions, and other business products. Additionally, the company provides mortgage loans, retirement planning solutions, individual retirement accounts, retirement plan advisory services as well as wealth management services, including financial & estate planning, trust, and fiduciary services. The company's revenue mainly consists of interest income, commission, management fees, and other income.