QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
28.93 - 29.83
Vol / Avg.
24.4K/33K
Div / Yield
0.64/2.21%
52 Wk
25.95 - 38.31
Mkt Cap
498M
Payout Ratio
21.21
Open
29.42
P/E
9.74
EPS
0.73
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:01PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Alerus Financial Corp is a financial holding company registered in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It provides various banking services such as checking, debit cards, savings, current deposits, loans and advances, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, payment solutions, and other business products. Additionally, the company provides mortgage loans, retirement planning solutions, individual retirement accounts, retirement plan advisory services as well as wealth management services, including financial & estate planning, trust, and fiduciary services. The company's revenue mainly consists of interest income, commission, management fees, and other income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.720 0.1900
REV53.940M56.507M2.567M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alerus Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alerus Financial (ALRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alerus Financial's (ALRS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Alerus Financial’s space includes: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN), Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) and ORIX (NYSE:IX).

Q

What is the target price for Alerus Financial (ALRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ALRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.41% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alerus Financial (ALRS)?

A

The stock price for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) is $28.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alerus Financial (ALRS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Alerus Financial (ALRS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) reporting earnings?

A

Alerus Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Alerus Financial (ALRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alerus Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Alerus Financial (ALRS) operate in?

A

Alerus Financial is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.