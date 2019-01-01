QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
56.27 - 58
Vol / Avg.
700.2K/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.18/2.05%
52 Wk
41.15 - 66.74
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
51.67
Open
57.84
P/E
27.51
EPS
0.87
Shares
131.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 6:36AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
First Industrial Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and managing industrial real estate throughout the U.S. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent the largest share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up most of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV121.640M121.551M-89.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Industrial Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Industrial Realty (FR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Industrial Realty's (FR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Industrial Realty (FR) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) was reported by Mizuho on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Industrial Realty (FR)?

A

The stock price for First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) is $56.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Industrial Realty (FR) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Industrial Realty (FR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) reporting earnings?

A

First Industrial Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is First Industrial Realty (FR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Industrial Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does First Industrial Realty (FR) operate in?

A

First Industrial Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.