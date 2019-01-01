Carlyle is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $293.1 billion in total assets under management, including $176.4 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2021. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure and natural resources funds (accounting for 54% of fee-earning AUM and 67% of base management fees during 2020), global credit (25% and 21%) and investment solutions (21% and 12%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving close to 2,700 active carry fund investors from 95 countries.