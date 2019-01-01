QQQ
Carlyle is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $293.1 billion in total assets under management, including $176.4 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2021. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure and natural resources funds (accounting for 54% of fee-earning AUM and 67% of base management fees during 2020), global credit (25% and 21%) and investment solutions (21% and 12%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving close to 2,700 active carry fund investors from 95 countries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2102.010 0.8000
REV1.150B1.895B745.000M

Carlyle Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carlyle Group (CG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carlyle Group's (CG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carlyle Group.

Q

What is the target price for Carlyle Group (CG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) was reported by Oppenheimer on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting CG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.76% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carlyle Group (CG)?

A

The stock price for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is $44.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carlyle Group (CG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) reporting earnings?

A

Carlyle Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Carlyle Group (CG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carlyle Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Carlyle Group (CG) operate in?

A

Carlyle Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.