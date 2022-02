Greenpro Capital Corp operates and provides business solution services to small and medium-size businesses located in South-East Asia and East Asia, with focus on Hong Kong, China and Malaysia, and in Thailand and Taiwan. Its range of services includes cross-border business solutions, record management services, and accounting outsourcing services. Our cross-border business services include, among other services, tax planning, trust and wealth management, cross border listing advisory services and transaction services. It also operates a venture capital business. Its segments include Service business engaged in provision of corporate advisory and business solution service; and Real estate business engaged in trading or leasing of commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.