Range
17.33 - 17.83
Vol / Avg.
33.6K/61.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.85 - 21.5
Mkt Cap
349.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.54
P/E
17.03
EPS
0.24
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Natures Sunshine Products Inc is a natural health and wellness company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of nutritional and personal care products. The company markets its products in Australia, Austria, Belarus, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, and in various other countries. The company operates in four segments namely, Asia, Europe, North America, and Others. It offers products related to general health, immunity, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care and weight management.

Natures Sunshine Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natures Sunshine Products's (NATR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting NATR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Natures Sunshine Products (NATR)?

A

The stock price for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) is $17.68 last updated Today at 6:06:17 PM.

Q

Does Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 20, 2017.

Q

When is Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) reporting earnings?

A

Natures Sunshine Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natures Sunshine Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) operate in?

A

Natures Sunshine Products is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.