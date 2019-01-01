|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Natures Sunshine Products’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Revlon (NYSE:REV) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting NATR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) is $17.68 last updated Today at 6:06:17 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 20, 2017.
Natures Sunshine Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Natures Sunshine Products.
Natures Sunshine Products is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.