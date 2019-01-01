QQQ
Range
8.92 - 9.38
Vol / Avg.
808K/626.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.04 - 14.3
Mkt Cap
692M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
76.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Gossamer Bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gossamer Bio (GOSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gossamer Bio's (GOSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gossamer Bio (GOSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting GOSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gossamer Bio (GOSS)?

A

The stock price for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) is $9.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gossamer Bio (GOSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gossamer Bio.

Q

When is Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) reporting earnings?

A

Gossamer Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Gossamer Bio (GOSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gossamer Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Gossamer Bio (GOSS) operate in?

A

Gossamer Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.