|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.110
|3.260
|0.1500
|REV
|417.270M
|420.500M
|3.230M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Synaptics’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) was reported by Needham on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 340.00 expecting SYNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.86% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) is $220.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Synaptics.
Synaptics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Synaptics.
Synaptics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.