Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/469.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
114.05 - 299.39
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
63.32
EPS
1.76
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Synaptics is a global producer of semiconductor solutions for the mobile, PC, and Internet of Things markets. The company develops human interface solutions that enable touch, display, fingerprint, video, audio, voice, AI, and connectivity functions for smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things products, and other electronic devices.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1103.260 0.1500
REV417.270M420.500M3.230M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Synaptics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synaptics (SYNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synaptics's (SYNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synaptics (SYNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) was reported by Needham on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 340.00 expecting SYNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.86% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synaptics (SYNA)?

A

The stock price for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) is $220.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synaptics (SYNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synaptics.

Q

When is Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) reporting earnings?

A

Synaptics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Synaptics (SYNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synaptics.

Q

What sector and industry does Synaptics (SYNA) operate in?

A

Synaptics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.