QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.49 - 17.21
Vol / Avg.
40.7K/471.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.06 - 40.22
Mkt Cap
581M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:43AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Veritone Inc is a cloud-based cognitive software company. Its proprietary artificial intelligence platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of a variety of cognitive engines. Its segment compriseAdvertising, aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services, and aiWARE SaaS Solutions. The company's platform stores the results in a searchable, time-correlated database to create a rich, online, searchable index of audio, video, and structured data, enabling users to analyze the information in near real-time to drive business decisions and insights.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV44.800M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Veritone Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veritone (VERI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veritone's (VERI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veritone (VERI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) was reported by B of A Securities on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting VERI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.45% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veritone (VERI)?

A

The stock price for Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is $16.61 last updated Today at 3:01:46 PM.

Q

Does Veritone (VERI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veritone.

Q

When is Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reporting earnings?

A

Veritone’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Veritone (VERI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veritone.

Q

What sector and industry does Veritone (VERI) operate in?

A

Veritone is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.