Veritone Inc is a cloud-based cognitive software company. Its proprietary artificial intelligence platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of a variety of cognitive engines. Its segment compriseAdvertising, aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services, and aiWARE SaaS Solutions. The company's platform stores the results in a searchable, time-correlated database to create a rich, online, searchable index of audio, video, and structured data, enabling users to analyze the information in near real-time to drive business decisions and insights.