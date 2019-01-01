|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cricut’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE).
The latest price target for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) was reported by Citigroup on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CRCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.22% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) is $17.08 last updated Today at 4:16:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cricut.
Cricut’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cricut.
Cricut is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.