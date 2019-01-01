QQQ
16.76 - 17.35
64.8K/347.4K
-
14.88 - 47.36
3.8B
-
17.04
19.76
0.14
222.4M
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables

Cricut Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cricut (CRCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cricut's (CRCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cricut (CRCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) was reported by Citigroup on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CRCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.22% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cricut (CRCT)?

A

The stock price for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) is $17.08 last updated Today at 4:16:45 PM.

Q

Does Cricut (CRCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cricut.

Q

When is Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) reporting earnings?

A

Cricut’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Cricut (CRCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cricut.

Q

What sector and industry does Cricut (CRCT) operate in?

A

Cricut is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.