|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.520
|REV
|226.830M
|240.482M
|13.652M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hudson Pacific Properties’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE).
The latest price target for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) was reported by Mizuho on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HPP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is $24.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Hudson Pacific Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hudson Pacific Properties.
Hudson Pacific Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.