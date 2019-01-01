QQQ
Range
24.53 - 25.56
Vol / Avg.
690.9K/1.1M
Div / Yield
1/4.07%
52 Wk
21.97 - 30.35
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
2500
Open
25.25
P/E
613.5
EPS
0.05
Shares
151.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound-stages, on America's West Coast. The company primarily focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company derives most of its income in the form of rental revenue from its office assets in these three cities. Hudson Pacific's largest tenants include a variety of technology, law services, and entertainment firms.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV226.830M240.482M13.652M

Hudson Pacific Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hudson Pacific Properties's (HPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) was reported by Mizuho on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HPP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)?

A

The stock price for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is $24.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) reporting earnings?

A

Hudson Pacific Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) operate in?

A

Hudson Pacific Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.