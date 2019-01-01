QQQ
Range
12.33 - 13.39
Vol / Avg.
4.1M/3.2M
Div / Yield
0.01/0.08%
52 Wk
10.75 - 28.8
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
3.03
Open
12.47
P/E
37.55
EPS
0.06
Shares
375.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.040 -0.2400
REV1.420B1.411B-9.000M

Analyst Ratings

Vertiv Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vertiv Holdings (VRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertiv Holdings's (VRT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Vertiv Holdings’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Vertiv Holdings (VRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) was reported by Mizuho on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting VRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.55% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertiv Holdings (VRT)?

A

The stock price for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is $13.205 last updated Today at 3:57:31 PM.

Q

Does Vertiv Holdings (VRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) reporting earnings?

A

Vertiv Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Vertiv Holdings (VRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertiv Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertiv Holdings (VRT) operate in?

A

Vertiv Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.