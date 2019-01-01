QQQ
Range
38.23 - 39.31
Vol / Avg.
360.4K/892.7K
Div / Yield
1.24/3.19%
52 Wk
33.16 - 42.41
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
66.31
Open
39.2
P/E
20.76
EPS
1.13
Shares
148.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio primarily comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. Cousins' assets are mainly located in Texas and Georgia, with North Carolina also playing host to a smaller amount of rental space. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, most of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's major markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.680
REV186.450M174.144M-12.306M

Cousins Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cousins Properties (CUZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cousins Properties's (CUZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cousins Properties (CUZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting CUZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cousins Properties (CUZ)?

A

The stock price for Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) is $38.56 last updated Today at 5:14:53 PM.

Q

Does Cousins Properties (CUZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) reporting earnings?

A

Cousins Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Cousins Properties (CUZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cousins Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Cousins Properties (CUZ) operate in?

A

Cousins Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.