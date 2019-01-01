|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.270
|-0.630
|-0.3600
|REV
|4.020M
|4.166M
|146.000K
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.370
|-0.600
|-0.2300
|REV
|2.300M
|3.000M
|700.000K
You can purchase shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Applied DNA Sciences’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX).
The latest price target for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting APDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) is $2.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Applied DNA Sciences.
Applied DNA Sciences’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Applied DNA Sciences.
Applied DNA Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.