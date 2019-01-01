QQQ
Range
2.55 - 2.73
Vol / Avg.
63.4K/396.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.55 - 11.04
Mkt Cap
20M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.63
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Applied DNA Sciences Inc is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon. It serves clients in various industries including government/military, security and asset marking, industrial parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, and printing and packaging. The company has operational footprints across the United States, Europe, Asia, and others. Key revenue is derived from Americas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270-0.630 -0.3600
REV4.020M4.166M146.000K
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370-0.600 -0.2300
REV2.300M3.000M700.000K

Applied DNA Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Applied DNA Sciences's (APDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting APDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)?

A

The stock price for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) is $2.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied DNA Sciences.

Q

When is Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reporting earnings?

A

Applied DNA Sciences’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied DNA Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) operate in?

A

Applied DNA Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.