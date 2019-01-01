QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
169.35 - 172.99
Vol / Avg.
45.2K/129.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
152.42 - 207.09
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
169.34
P/E
76.08
EPS
0.65
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:50PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 1:43PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:10PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 10:24AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is engaged in live sports and entertainment business. The Company's reportable segment: MSG Entertainment consists of live entertainment events, including concerts and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts and special events.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.650
REV289.581M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Madison Square Garden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Madison Square Garden (MSGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Madison Square Garden's (MSGS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Madison Square Garden’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Madison Square Garden (MSGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting MSGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Madison Square Garden (MSGS)?

A

The stock price for Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) is $169.17 last updated Today at 5:25:44 PM.

Q

Does Madison Square Garden (MSGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Madison Square Garden.

Q

When is Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) reporting earnings?

A

Madison Square Garden’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Madison Square Garden (MSGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Madison Square Garden.

Q

What sector and industry does Madison Square Garden (MSGS) operate in?

A

Madison Square Garden is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.