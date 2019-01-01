QQQ
Range
14.15 - 14.86
Vol / Avg.
89.9K/51.1K
Div / Yield
0.96/6.68%
52 Wk
13.75 - 18.02
Mkt Cap
390.4M
Payout Ratio
25.4
Open
14.17
P/E
3.8
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a high total return through investment in real estate securities. The Fund invests at least 75% of its total assets in the equity securities under normal circumstances, which includes common shares, rights or warrants, convertible securities, and preferred shares.

Cohen & Steers Total Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers Total (RFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE: RFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers Total's (RFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Steers Total.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers Total (RFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Steers Total

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers Total (RFI)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE: RFI) is $14.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohen & Steers Total (RFI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cohen & Steers Total (RFI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers Total does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers Total (RFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers Total.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers Total (RFI) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers Total is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.