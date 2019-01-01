|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|-0.380
|-0.1200
|REV
|18.020M
|18.697M
|677.000K
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.200
|-0.320
|-0.1200
|REV
|17.000M
|17.320M
|320.000K
You can purchase shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Backblaze’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BLZE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.74% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) is $10.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Backblaze.
Backblaze’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Backblaze.
Backblaze is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.