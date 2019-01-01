QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Backblaze Inc provides cloud storage services. The company offers services such as Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. It is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection and Backblaze Computer Backup automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.380 -0.1200
REV18.020M18.697M677.000K
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200-0.320 -0.1200
REV17.000M17.320M320.000K

Backblaze Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Backblaze (BLZE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Backblaze's (BLZE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Backblaze (BLZE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BLZE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.74% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Backblaze (BLZE)?

A

The stock price for Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) is $10.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Backblaze (BLZE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Backblaze.

Q

When is Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) reporting earnings?

A

Backblaze’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.

Q

Is Backblaze (BLZE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Backblaze.

Q

What sector and industry does Backblaze (BLZE) operate in?

A

Backblaze is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.