Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.6 - 22.82
Mkt Cap
211.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
196.3
EPS
0.03
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is a multi-faceted consulting firm offering a broad range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions to both public and private clients across the country. From large commercial developments, to master planned communities, to local transportation projects, Bowman delivers outstanding project results, builds long-lasting relationships and leverages the growth of organization to serve the constantly changing needs of clients.

Bowman Consulting Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bowman Consulting Group's (BWMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BWMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.03% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)?

A

The stock price for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN) is $17.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bowman Consulting Group.

Q

When is Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) reporting earnings?

A

Bowman Consulting Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bowman Consulting Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) operate in?

A

Bowman Consulting Group is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.