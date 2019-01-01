QQQ
VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank. It is a fully digital financial institution providing a business-to-business model using its proprietary financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. It obtains its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries. Revenue is recognized in the form of interests income on loans provided and others.

VersaBank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VersaBank (VBNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VersaBank's (VBNK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VersaBank.

Q

What is the target price for VersaBank (VBNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK) was reported by Raymond James on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VBNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VersaBank (VBNK)?

A

The stock price for VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK) is $11.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VersaBank (VBNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) reporting earnings?

A

VersaBank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is VersaBank (VBNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VersaBank.

Q

What sector and industry does VersaBank (VBNK) operate in?

A

VersaBank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.