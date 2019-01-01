|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02
|REV
|13.490M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|REV
|14.483M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VersaBank.
The latest price target for VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK) was reported by Raymond James on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VBNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK) is $11.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
VersaBank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for VersaBank.
VersaBank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.