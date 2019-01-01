VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank. It is a fully digital financial institution providing a business-to-business model using its proprietary financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. It obtains its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries. Revenue is recognized in the form of interests income on loans provided and others.