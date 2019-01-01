QQQ
Range
8.7 - 9.06
Vol / Avg.
535.6K/527K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.28%
52 Wk
8 - 13.65
Mkt Cap
982.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.76
P/E
1.76
EPS
1.15
Shares
112.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:53PM
Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment being basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.920
REV1.065B

Analyst Ratings

Algoma Steel Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Algoma Steel Gr (ASTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Algoma Steel Gr (NASDAQ: ASTL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Algoma Steel Gr's (ASTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Algoma Steel Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Algoma Steel Gr (ASTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Algoma Steel Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Algoma Steel Gr (ASTL)?

A

The stock price for Algoma Steel Gr (NASDAQ: ASTL) is $8.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Algoma Steel Gr (ASTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Algoma Steel Gr.

Q

When is Algoma Steel Gr (NASDAQ:ASTL) reporting earnings?

A

Algoma Steel Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Algoma Steel Gr (ASTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Algoma Steel Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Algoma Steel Gr (ASTL) operate in?

A

Algoma Steel Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.