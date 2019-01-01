|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CION Invt (NYSE: CION) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CION Invt’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) and Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF).
The latest price target for CION Invt (NYSE: CION) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting CION to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CION Invt (NYSE: CION) is $12.0138 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next CION Invt (CION) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
CION Invt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CION Invt.
CION Invt is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.