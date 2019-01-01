QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/105.8K
Div / Yield
1.12/9.33%
52 Wk
11.09 - 15.09
Mkt Cap
684.3M
Payout Ratio
13.41
Open
-
P/E
4.56
EPS
0.44
Shares
57M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
CION Invt Corp is a non-traded business development company. It focuses on United States middle market lending. The fund's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The company seeks to accomplish its investment objective by managing the portfolio with the intent to reduce portfolio volatility, mitigate downside risk, and reduce portfolio correlation to traded markets.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

CION Invt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CION Invt (CION) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CION Invt (NYSE: CION) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CION Invt's (CION) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CION Invt (CION) stock?

A

The latest price target for CION Invt (NYSE: CION) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting CION to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CION Invt (CION)?

A

The stock price for CION Invt (NYSE: CION) is $12.0138 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CION Invt (CION) pay a dividend?

A

The next CION Invt (CION) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is CION Invt (NYSE:CION) reporting earnings?

A

CION Invt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is CION Invt (CION) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CION Invt.

Q

What sector and industry does CION Invt (CION) operate in?

A

CION Invt is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.