You can purchase shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wheels Up Experience’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) was reported by Barrington Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting UP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 375.48% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) is $3.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Wheels Up Experience.
Wheels Up Experience’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wheels Up Experience.
Wheels Up Experience is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.