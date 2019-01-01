QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Wheels Up Experience Inc is the provider of on-demand private aviation in the United States. It is pioneering data and technology-driven solutions that connect consumers to safety-vetted and verified private aircraft. Its offerings consist of multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across all private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, aircraft sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel benefits through its strategic partnership with Delta.

Wheels Up Experience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wheels Up Experience (UP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wheels Up Experience's (UP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wheels Up Experience (UP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) was reported by Barrington Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting UP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 375.48% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wheels Up Experience (UP)?

A

The stock price for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) is $3.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wheels Up Experience (UP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wheels Up Experience.

Q

When is Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) reporting earnings?

A

Wheels Up Experience’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Wheels Up Experience (UP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wheels Up Experience.

Q

What sector and industry does Wheels Up Experience (UP) operate in?

A

Wheels Up Experience is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.