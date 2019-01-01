|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Real Brokerage.
The latest price target for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting REAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.23% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) is $2.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Real Brokerage.
Real Brokerage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Real Brokerage.
Real Brokerage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.