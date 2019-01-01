QQQ
Range
2.21 - 2.46
Vol / Avg.
145.5K/235.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 11.51
Mkt Cap
429.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
178.2M
Outstanding
The Real Brokerage Inc is a technology-powered real estate brokerage firm. It offers agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth building opportunities. The company generates revenue primarily from commissions from the sale of real estate properties. Its other sources of revenue include subscription income from the brokerage-platform and immaterial amounts relating to auxiliary services.

Real Brokerage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Real Brokerage (REAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Real Brokerage's (REAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Real Brokerage.

Q

What is the target price for Real Brokerage (REAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting REAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.23% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Real Brokerage (REAX)?

A

The stock price for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) is $2.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Real Brokerage (REAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Real Brokerage.

Q

When is Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) reporting earnings?

A

Real Brokerage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Real Brokerage (REAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Real Brokerage.

Q

What sector and industry does Real Brokerage (REAX) operate in?

A

Real Brokerage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.