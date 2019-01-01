QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 9.25
Mkt Cap
178.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.55
EPS
1.9
Shares
243.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
SOS Ltd is engaged in provision of emergency rescue business providing emergency healthcare services, emergency roadside assistance, emergency living assistance, and other rescue services in China. Its services are sold to corporate clients and individual members. Its services include SOS medical rescue card, SOS auto rescue card, SOS financial rescue card, SOS life rescue card, SOS cloud call center, and SOS big data management cloud.

SOS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOS (SOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOS (NYSE: SOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SOS's (SOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SOS (SOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SOS

Q

Current Stock Price for SOS (SOS)?

A

The stock price for SOS (NYSE: SOS) is $0.7338 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOS (SOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOS.

Q

When is SOS (NYSE:SOS) reporting earnings?

A

SOS’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SOS (SOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOS.

Q

What sector and industry does SOS (SOS) operate in?

A

SOS is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.