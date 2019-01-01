QQQ
Range
4.84 - 5.29
Vol / Avg.
555K/195.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.95 - 5.57
Mkt Cap
285.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.96
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
54.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Quad/Graphics Inc is a United States-based company that provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company primarily operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consist of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all of its revenue from the American domestic market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV966.000M854.600M-111.400M

Analyst Ratings

Quad/Graphics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quad/Graphics (QUAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quad/Graphics's (QUAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quad/Graphics (QUAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) was reported by Buckingham Research on February 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting QUAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quad/Graphics (QUAD)?

A

The stock price for Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) is $5.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quad/Graphics (QUAD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) reporting earnings?

A

Quad/Graphics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Quad/Graphics (QUAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quad/Graphics.

Q

What sector and industry does Quad/Graphics (QUAD) operate in?

A

Quad/Graphics is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.