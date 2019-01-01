Quad/Graphics Inc is a United States-based company that provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company primarily operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consist of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all of its revenue from the American domestic market.