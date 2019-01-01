QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/689.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.25 - 12.31
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.64
EPS
586
Shares
715.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 4:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 11:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 1:52PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
LG Display is a South Korea-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling TFT-LCD and OLED display panels. The company's products consist of panels for notebook computers, monitors, televisions, smartphones, tablets, and others. The company conducts direct sales through overseas subsidiaries in a number of countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, China, and Singapore. These subsidiaries conduct sales activities and offer technical support to clients. The company generates the majority of its revenue from overseas markets, with the rest from South Korea.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.210 -0.2600
REV7.140B7.398B258.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LG Display Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LG Display Co (LPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LG Display Co's (LPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LG Display Co (LPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LG Display Co (LPL)?

A

The stock price for LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) is $7.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LG Display Co (LPL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.

Q

When is LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) reporting earnings?

A

LG Display Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is LG Display Co (LPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LG Display Co.

Q

What sector and industry does LG Display Co (LPL) operate in?

A

LG Display Co is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.