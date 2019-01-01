QQQ
Range
1.91 - 2.06
Vol / Avg.
459.2K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.58 - 15.23
Mkt Cap
652M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.91
P/E
-
EPS
-2.74
Shares
326M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

D-MARKET Electronic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are D-MARKET Electronic's (HEPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) was reported by B of A Securities on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting HEPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 500.00% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS)?

A

The stock price for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for D-MARKET Electronic.

Q

When is D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) reporting earnings?

A

D-MARKET Electronic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for D-MARKET Electronic.

Q

What sector and industry does D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) operate in?

A

D-MARKET Electronic is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.