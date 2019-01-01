|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in D-MARKET Electronic’s space includes: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Cango (NYSE:CANG) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS).
The latest price target for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) was reported by B of A Securities on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting HEPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 500.00% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for D-MARKET Electronic.
D-MARKET Electronic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for D-MARKET Electronic.
D-MARKET Electronic is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.