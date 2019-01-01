QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.39 - 22.05
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.58
Shares
90.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV693.230M

Century Aluminum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Century Aluminum (CENX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Century Aluminum's (CENX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Century Aluminum’s space includes: Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH), Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU).

Q

What is the target price for Century Aluminum (CENX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) was reported by Wolfe Research on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CENX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.78% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Century Aluminum (CENX)?

A

The stock price for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) is $21.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Century Aluminum (CENX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 18, 2002.

Q

When is Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) reporting earnings?

A

Century Aluminum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Century Aluminum (CENX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Century Aluminum.

Q

What sector and industry does Century Aluminum (CENX) operate in?

A

Century Aluminum is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.