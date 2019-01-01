|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Equinix’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) was reported by BMO Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 830.00 expecting EQIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.12% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is $674.13 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
The next Equinix (EQIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.
Equinix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Equinix.
Equinix is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.