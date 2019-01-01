QQQ
Range
672.32 - 693.19
Vol / Avg.
415.8K/461K
Div / Yield
12.4/1.82%
52 Wk
586.73 - 885.26
Mkt Cap
61.2B
Payout Ratio
207.59
Open
681.81
P/E
123.1
EPS
1.37
Shares
90.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Equinix is a retail provider of data centers, enabling hundreds of enterprise tenants to house their servers and networking equipment in a colocated environment. Tenants can then connect with each other, cloud service providers, and telecom networks. Equinix operates 240 data centers in 66 markets worldwide and owns just less than half of them. The firm has roughly 10,000 customers, including 2,000 networks, that are dispersed over five verticals: Cloud and IT Services, Content Providers, Network and Mobile Services, Financial Services, and Enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from connecting customers with each other. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.220
REV1.700B1.706B6.378M

Equinix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equinix (EQIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equinix's (EQIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equinix (EQIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) was reported by BMO Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 830.00 expecting EQIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.12% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equinix (EQIX)?

A

The stock price for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is $674.13 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Equinix (EQIX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Equinix (EQIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) reporting earnings?

A

Equinix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Equinix (EQIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equinix.

Q

What sector and industry does Equinix (EQIX) operate in?

A

Equinix is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.