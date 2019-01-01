QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/425.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.62 - 14.77
Mkt Cap
576.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
34.92
EPS
-0.03
Shares
133.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered, diversified media company that reaches hundreds of millions globally through its cross-platform news and entertainment network. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News and HuffPost; an industry- leading affiliate business, strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Commerce; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

BuzzFeed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BuzzFeed (BZFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BuzzFeed's (BZFD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BuzzFeed (BZFD) stock?

A

The latest price target for BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) was reported by B of A Securities on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BZFD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.47% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BuzzFeed (BZFD)?

A

The stock price for BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) is $4.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BuzzFeed (BZFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BuzzFeed.

Q

When is BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) reporting earnings?

A

BuzzFeed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is BuzzFeed (BZFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BuzzFeed.

Q

What sector and industry does BuzzFeed (BZFD) operate in?

A

BuzzFeed is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.