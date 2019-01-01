|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BuzzFeed’s space includes: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN), Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO), Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), News (NASDAQ:NWSA) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT).
The latest price target for BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) was reported by B of A Securities on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BZFD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.47% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) is $4.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BuzzFeed.
BuzzFeed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BuzzFeed.
BuzzFeed is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.