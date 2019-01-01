QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 40% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are El Pollo Loco Holdings's (LOCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) was reported by Benchmark on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LOCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO)?

A

The stock price for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) is $12.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for El Pollo Loco Holdings.

Q

When is El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reporting earnings?

A

El Pollo Loco Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for El Pollo Loco Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) operate in?

A

El Pollo Loco Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.