|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ALX Oncology Holdings’s space includes: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR).
The latest price target for ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) was reported by Jefferies on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ALXO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.36% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) is $15.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ALX Oncology Holdings.
ALX Oncology Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ALX Oncology Holdings.
ALX Oncology Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.