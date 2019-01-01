QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.49 - 15.92
Vol / Avg.
565.1K/590.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.22 - 88.55
Mkt Cap
631.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.61
Shares
40.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:52PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 1:58PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 12, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:48AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 5:05PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The firm is focused on developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. Its lead product candidate under development, ALX148, is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic for the treatment of first-line head and neck cancer and second-line gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and breast cancer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ALX Oncology Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ALX Oncology Holdings's (ALXO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) was reported by Jefferies on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ALXO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.36% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)?

A

The stock price for ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) is $15.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALX Oncology Holdings.

Q

When is ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) reporting earnings?

A

ALX Oncology Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALX Oncology Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) operate in?

A

ALX Oncology Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.