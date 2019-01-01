QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.44 - 19.29
Vol / Avg.
73K/431.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.51 - 27.68
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
177.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:33AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions for asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations. Its cloud-native software allows clients to radically simplify their investment accounting operations, enabling them to focus on higher-value business functions such as asset allocation strategy and investment selection.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clearwater Analytics Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE: CWAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clearwater Analytics Hldg's (CWAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE: CWAN) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CWAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.02% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN)?

A

The stock price for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE: CWAN) is $18.03 last updated Today at 5:20:07 PM.

Q

Does Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clearwater Analytics Hldg.

Q

When is Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) reporting earnings?

A

Clearwater Analytics Hldg’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clearwater Analytics Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) operate in?

A

Clearwater Analytics Hldg is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.