Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.42 - 29.81
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
374.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
LifeStance Health Group Inc is a providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists.

LifeStance Health Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LifeStance Health Group (LFST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LifeStance Health Group's (LFST) competitors?

A

Other companies in LifeStance Health Group’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for LifeStance Health Group (LFST) stock?

A

The latest price target for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting LFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.65% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LifeStance Health Group (LFST)?

A

The stock price for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) is $8.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LifeStance Health Group (LFST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LifeStance Health Group.

Q

When is LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) reporting earnings?

A

LifeStance Health Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is LifeStance Health Group (LFST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LifeStance Health Group.

Q

What sector and industry does LifeStance Health Group (LFST) operate in?

A

LifeStance Health Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.