Range
17.35 - 17.88
Vol / Avg.
351.9K/137.4K
Div / Yield
1.64/9.19%
52 Wk
17.32 - 20.05
Mkt Cap
754.4M
Payout Ratio
96.47
Open
17.51
P/E
10.5
EPS
0.32
Shares
42.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
SLR Investment Corp is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It provides U.S. middle market businesses and intermediaries with bespoke debt financing solutions to fund working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.380

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV37.390M

SLR Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SLR Investment (SLRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SLR Investment's (SLRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SLR Investment (SLRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.25 expecting SLRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.24% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SLR Investment (SLRC)?

A

The stock price for SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) is $17.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SLR Investment (SLRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) reporting earnings?

A

SLR Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SLR Investment (SLRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SLR Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does SLR Investment (SLRC) operate in?

A

SLR Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.