You can purchase shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SLR Investment’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), P10 (NYSE:PX) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).
The latest price target for SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.25 expecting SLRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.24% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) is $17.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
SLR Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SLR Investment.
SLR Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.