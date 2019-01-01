QQQ
Range
47.61 - 48.43
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/29.5K
Div / Yield
0.4/0.84%
52 Wk
36.66 - 65.42
Mkt Cap
609.7M
Payout Ratio
52.94
Open
47.86
P/E
69.81
EPS
0.71
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
VSE Corp is a United States-based company operates as a diversified service and supply activity. The company operates through three segments. The supply-chain management group provides sourcing, logistics, data management, and other services to help clients with supply-chain management efforts. The aviation group provides parts, supply-chain solutions, and other services for aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The federal services group provides military sales, refurbishment, and various other services to the U.S. Army and other customers along with providing technical and consulting services. The United States Postal Service and U.S. Department of Defense are the company's largest customers, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales.

VSE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VSE (VSEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VSE's (VSEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VSE (VSEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) was reported by RBC Capital on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting VSEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.95% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VSE (VSEC)?

A

The stock price for VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) is $47.96 last updated Today at 4:00:13 PM.

Q

Does VSE (VSEC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.

Q

When is VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reporting earnings?

A

VSE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is VSE (VSEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VSE.

Q

What sector and industry does VSE (VSEC) operate in?

A

VSE is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.