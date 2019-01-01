Gannett Co Inc is a digital newspaper company providing local media and marketing solutions in the U.S. The company's brands include the USA TODAY and more than 250 daily newspapers as well as digital marketing services companies, including ReachLocal, WordStream and others. The company produces more than 350 annual events, such as themed expos. The company also operates in the U.K. through the U.K. media company Newsquest to provide more than 150 local media brands.