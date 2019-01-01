QQQ
Range
5.28 - 5.58
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.66 - 7.05
Mkt Cap
757.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.51
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
142.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Gannett Co Inc is a digital newspaper company providing local media and marketing solutions in the U.S. The company's brands include the USA TODAY and more than 250 daily newspapers as well as digital marketing services companies, including ReachLocal, WordStream and others. The company produces more than 350 annual events, such as themed expos. The company also operates in the U.K. through the U.K. media company Newsquest to provide more than 150 local media brands.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV838.250M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gannett Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gannett Co (GCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gannett Co's (GCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gannett Co (GCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) was reported by Citigroup on April 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.50 expecting GCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -90.60% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gannett Co (GCI)?

A

The stock price for Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) is $5.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gannett Co (GCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) reporting earnings?

A

Gannett Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Gannett Co (GCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gannett Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Gannett Co (GCI) operate in?

A

Gannett Co is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.