Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/162K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.76 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
390.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
72M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services

Kore Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kore Group Holdings (KORE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kore Group Holdings (NYSE: KORE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kore Group Holdings's (KORE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kore Group Holdings (KORE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kore Group Holdings (NYSE: KORE) was reported by Roth Capital on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting KORE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.85% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kore Group Holdings (KORE)?

A

The stock price for Kore Group Holdings (NYSE: KORE) is $5.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kore Group Holdings (KORE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kore Group Holdings.

Q

When is Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) reporting earnings?

A

Kore Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Kore Group Holdings (KORE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kore Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kore Group Holdings (KORE) operate in?

A

Kore Group Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.