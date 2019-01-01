QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/56.7K
Div / Yield
1.57/7.14%
52 Wk
21.71 - 26.48
Mkt Cap
500.6M
Payout Ratio
34.8
Open
-
P/E
4.88
Shares
22.8M
Outstanding
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and total return. The company's products include mutual funds, closed-end funds, Exchange-traded funds, Multi-asset model portfolios, and others.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Preferred & Income (JPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Preferred & Income's (JPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Preferred & Income.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Preferred & Income (JPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Preferred & Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Preferred & Income (JPI)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) is $21.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Preferred & Income (JPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Preferred & Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Preferred & Income (JPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Preferred & Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Preferred & Income (JPI) operate in?

A

Nuveen Preferred & Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.