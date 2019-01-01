QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Fabrinet is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in providing outsourced manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEM). These OEM customers are mainly companies in complex industries that require precision manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities across the whole producing process. It helps its customers to manufacture various products, such as selective switching products, active optical cables, tunable transponders and transceivers, lasers, and sensors. The company generates the majority of revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4501.500 0.0500
REV546.030M566.633M20.603M

Fabrinet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fabrinet (FN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fabrinet's (FN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fabrinet (FN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting FN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fabrinet (FN)?

A

The stock price for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is $98.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fabrinet (FN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fabrinet.

Q

When is Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reporting earnings?

A

Fabrinet’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Fabrinet (FN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fabrinet.

Q

What sector and industry does Fabrinet (FN) operate in?

A

Fabrinet is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.