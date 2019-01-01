Fabrinet is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in providing outsourced manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEM). These OEM customers are mainly companies in complex industries that require precision manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities across the whole producing process. It helps its customers to manufacture various products, such as selective switching products, active optical cables, tunable transponders and transceivers, lasers, and sensors. The company generates the majority of revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.