|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.450
|1.500
|0.0500
|REV
|546.030M
|566.633M
|20.603M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fabrinet’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC), Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) and Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA).
The latest price target for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting FN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is $98.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fabrinet.
Fabrinet’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fabrinet.
Fabrinet is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.