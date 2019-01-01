QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.52 - 4.7
Vol / Avg.
406.1K/663.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.89 - 7.45
Mkt Cap
676.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.62
P/E
50.44
EPS
-0.03
Shares
149.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company's reportable segments are Generic Products, Specialty products, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals, and the Specialty segment is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of proprietary branded pharmaceutical products. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amneal Pharmaceuticals's (AMRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting AMRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)?

A

The stock price for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) is $4.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) reporting earnings?

A

Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) operate in?

A

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.