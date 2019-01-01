Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company's reportable segments are Generic Products, Specialty products, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals, and the Specialty segment is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of proprietary branded pharmaceutical products. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies.