|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.620
|REV
|567.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Relay Therapeutics’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).
The latest price target for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) was reported by Berenberg on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting RLAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.37% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) is $21.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Relay Therapeutics.
Relay Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Relay Therapeutics.
Relay Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.