Range
19.61 - 21.72
Vol / Avg.
968K/590.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.05 - 45.86
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.99
P/E
15.52
EPS
-0.66
Shares
108M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Relay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage, precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company is advancing its pipeline of medicines to address targets in precision oncology, including its lead product candidates, RLY-4008 and RLY-1971, as well as its PI3Ka mutant selective program, known as the RLY-PI3K1047 program. Its initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for RLY-1971 in patients with advanced solid tumors in the first quarter of 2020 and a first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008 enriched for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations in the third quarter of 2020.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.620
REV567.000K

Relay Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Relay Therapeutics's (RLAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) was reported by Berenberg on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting RLAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.37% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)?

A

The stock price for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) is $21.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Relay Therapeutics.

Q

When is Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) reporting earnings?

A

Relay Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Relay Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) operate in?

A

Relay Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.