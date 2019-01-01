Relay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage, precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company is advancing its pipeline of medicines to address targets in precision oncology, including its lead product candidates, RLY-4008 and RLY-1971, as well as its PI3Ka mutant selective program, known as the RLY-PI3K1047 program. Its initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for RLY-1971 in patients with advanced solid tumors in the first quarter of 2020 and a first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008 enriched for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations in the third quarter of 2020.