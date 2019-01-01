|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.430
|0.0900
|REV
|578.930M
|594.232M
|15.302M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of New York Times (NYSE: NYT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in New York Times’s space includes: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN), Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO), News (NASDAQ:NWSA) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD).
The latest price target for New York Times (NYSE: NYT) was reported by Wolfe Research on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for New York Times (NYSE: NYT) is $42.77 last updated Today at 8:51:05 PM.
The next New York Times (NYT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.
New York Times’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for New York Times.
New York Times is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.