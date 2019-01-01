QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.47 - 42.88
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.28/0.69%
52 Wk
37.27 - 56.19
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
21.37
Open
39.47
P/E
30.84
EPS
0.42
Shares
167.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 3:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:44PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 18, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:49PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 13, 2021, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:09AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
New York Times Co is an American media company known for publishing its flagship newspaper, The New York Times. The company also operates the International New York Times newspaper, as well as digital properties such as nytimes and various smartphone applications. Circulation of The New York Times is the source of revenue for the company, followed by print and digital advertising and its paid digital-only subscription to The New York Times. The company has a daily print circulation of over 500,000 and 1,000,000 on Sundays. The source of growth for The New York Times is its digital subscription service, which has over 1,000,000 paid users.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.430 0.0900
REV578.930M594.232M15.302M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New York Times Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New York Times (NYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New York Times (NYSE: NYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New York Times's (NYT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New York Times (NYT) stock?

A

The latest price target for New York Times (NYSE: NYT) was reported by Wolfe Research on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New York Times (NYT)?

A

The stock price for New York Times (NYSE: NYT) is $42.77 last updated Today at 8:51:05 PM.

Q

Does New York Times (NYT) pay a dividend?

A

The next New York Times (NYT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.

Q

When is New York Times (NYSE:NYT) reporting earnings?

A

New York Times’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is New York Times (NYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New York Times.

Q

What sector and industry does New York Times (NYT) operate in?

A

New York Times is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.