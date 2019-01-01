QQQ
Smith & Nephew designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic devices, sports medicine and arthroscopic technologies, and wound-care solutions. Roughly 42% of the U.K.-based firm's revenue comes from orthopedic products, and another 30% is sports medicine and ENT. The remaining 28% of revenue is from the advanced wound therapy segment. Roughly half of Smith & Nephew's total revenue comes from the United States, just over 30% is from other developed markets, and emerging markets account for the remainder.

Smith & Nephew Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smith & Nephew (SNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smith & Nephew's (SNN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Smith & Nephew (SNN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting SNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Smith & Nephew (SNN)?

A

The stock price for Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) is $34.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smith & Nephew (SNN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Q

When is Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) reporting earnings?

A

Smith & Nephew’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Smith & Nephew (SNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smith & Nephew.

Q

What sector and industry does Smith & Nephew (SNN) operate in?

A

Smith & Nephew is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.