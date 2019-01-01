|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Global Medical REIT’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GMRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is $15.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Global Medical REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Global Medical REIT.
Global Medical REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.