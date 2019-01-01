QQQ
Range
15.68 - 16.22
Vol / Avg.
293.1K/404.8K
Div / Yield
0.82/5.12%
52 Wk
12.82 - 18.51
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
543.33
Open
16.16
P/E
106.8
EPS
0.06
Shares
64.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. Its healthcare facilities are located in secondary markets and suburbs of primary markets and are typically leased to single-tenants under triple-net leases. Its tenants are physician groups, regional or national healthcare systems or combinations thereof. The company's principal business objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders through a combination of reliable dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

Global Medical REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Medical REIT (GMRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Medical REIT's (GMRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Medical REIT (GMRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GMRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Medical REIT (GMRE)?

A

The stock price for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is $15.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Medical REIT (GMRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) reporting earnings?

A

Global Medical REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Global Medical REIT (GMRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Medical REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Medical REIT (GMRE) operate in?

A

Global Medical REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.