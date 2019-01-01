Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. Its healthcare facilities are located in secondary markets and suburbs of primary markets and are typically leased to single-tenants under triple-net leases. Its tenants are physician groups, regional or national healthcare systems or combinations thereof. The company's principal business objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders through a combination of reliable dividends and long-term capital appreciation.