Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc provides online travel site services and online retail through its subsidiaries TripAdvisor and BuySeasons. TripAdvisor is the largest online travel community offering reviews and opinions to travelers from travelers about destinations, accommodations, restaurants, and activities throughout the world. BuySeasons is an online retailer offering costumes and party supplies. The company has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Other countries.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's (LTRPA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs’s space includes: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN), Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Q

What is the target price for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was reported by Guggenheim on June 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LTRPA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA)?

A

The stock price for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is $2.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs.

Q

When is Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) operate in?

A

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.