Range
124.3 - 130.48
Vol / Avg.
918.4K/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.4/0.32%
52 Wk
93.5 - 158
Mkt Cap
16.9B
Payout Ratio
10.67
Open
128.68
P/E
42.28
EPS
0.87
Shares
135.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Entegris Inc is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Specialty Chemicals & Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance & high-purity process chemistries, gases, & materials, and safe & efficient delivery systems. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8900.960 0.0700
REV593.420M635.204M41.784M

Entegris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entegris (ENTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entegris's (ENTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Entegris (ENTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) was reported by Mizuho on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 158.00 expecting ENTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.04% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Entegris (ENTG)?

A

The stock price for Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) is $124.37 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Entegris (ENTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reporting earnings?

A

Entegris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Entegris (ENTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entegris.

Q

What sector and industry does Entegris (ENTG) operate in?

A

Entegris is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.