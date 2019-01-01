QQQ
Range
1.95 - 2.14
Vol / Avg.
335.5K/627.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.12 - 11.18
Mkt Cap
112.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
52.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.500 -0.2900
REV24.520M21.609M-2.911M

Redhill Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redhill Biopharma's (RDHL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting RDHL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 881.31% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Redhill Biopharma (RDHL)?

A

The stock price for Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) is $2.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redhill Biopharma.

Q

When is Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) reporting earnings?

A

Redhill Biopharma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redhill Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) operate in?

A

Redhill Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.