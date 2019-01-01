|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.210
|-0.500
|-0.2900
|REV
|24.520M
|21.609M
|-2.911M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Redhill Biopharma’s space includes: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT), Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST).
The latest price target for Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting RDHL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 881.31% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) is $2.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Redhill Biopharma.
Redhill Biopharma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Redhill Biopharma.
Redhill Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.