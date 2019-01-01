Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.